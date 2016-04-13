UPDATE 4-McCormick loses its appetite for UK's Premier Foods

* Two sides failed to agree on price
* No. 2 shareholder extremely disappointed
* Premier left to pursue own growth plans
* Premier shares plunge 27 percent
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 13 Shares in Premier Foods
sank 27 percent on Wednesday after U.S. spice maker McCormick
Foods dropped its 1.5 billion pound ($2.1 billion)
takeover proposal for the UK maker of brands including Mr
Kipling cakes.
McCormick, known for its own name spices and those under the
Lawry's and Schwartz brands, said it would be unable to make a
proposal that would both be recommended by Premier Foods' board
and deliver sufficient returns for its own shareholders.
"Accordingly, McCormick has withdrawn its proposal to
acquire Premier Foods," it said in a statement.
The move sent shares in Premier, which had nearly doubled
from 31.50 pence a share when McCormick's interest was revealed
last month, as low as 39.25 pence. They closed down 27 percent
at 41.75 pence.
Premier's second-largest shareholder, hedge fund Paulson &
Co, criticised the food company's board for rejecting
McCormick's proposal to buy the shares at 65 pence each, up from
an initial proposal of 52 pence and a second of 60 pence.
"Extremely disappointing that the board could not recommend
an offer at a 106 percent premium to the pre-announcement
price," a spokesman for the fund told Reuters.
Paulson and another top 5 shareholder, Standard Life
Investments, slammed Premier's board last month for its
outright rejection of McCormick's earlier advances.
They also criticised a separate deal Premier struck with
Japanese noodle maker Nissin Foods, which allowed
private equity firm Warburg Pincus to cash out of the UK company
at a premium not offered to anyone else.
McCormick is now barred from making another approach to
Premier for six months under UK takeover rules, but Premier can
seek to resume talks if it wants.
"I don't think this is dead yet," said an industry banker
not involved in the situation. "If I were a gambler, I'd think
the shareholders would have some pretty tough discussions with
Premier Foods management."
Premier emphasised its standalone strategy, saying it "sees
a strong future for an independent Premier Foods, and believes
that the foundations have been laid for significant growth and
shareholder value creation".
It repeated that its longer-term prospects will be enhanced
by the Nissin deal, which will help it to expand overseas.
Nissin has raised its Premier stake to 19.9 percent, but its
ultimate ambitions remain unknown. It has very little geographic
or product overlap with Premier, which would limit cost savings
in any outright acquisition.
"The challenge now for Premier management is to deliver for
its shareholders the sort of value McCormick was offering," said
Investec analyst Nicola Mallard.
HIGHER SALES TARGET
In rejecting McCormick's advances, Premier raised its
medium-term annual sales target to 2 to 4 percent from 1 to 2
percent, citing the Nissin deal as well as new plans to sell its
cakes in more convenience stores and expand its brands into more
premium chilled categories.
The fact Premier's shares have not retreated all the way
down to their pre-offer level suggests the market has some faith
in those plans, Davy Research analyst Declan Morrissey said.
"The share price today is telling you that people think the
more realistic growth targets are achievable and people buy into
that, and that the share price isn't going to go back to where
it was before," Morrissey said.
Premier has a stable of very well-known and profitable
brands, but it has been handicapped by big debt and pension
obligations following an earlier acquisition spree.
McCormick's latest proposal of 65 pence valued Premier's
equity at 537 million pounds.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters the main
sticking point that led to the collapse of negotiations was
price, though the alliance with Nissin also complicated the
situation.
($1=0.7016 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)