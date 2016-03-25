REFILE-UPDATE 4-Premier Foods investors urge McCormick talks after Nissin deal

(Corrects spelling of Nissin in the third paragraph)
* Two top-ten shareholders slam board for refusing talks
* Nissin buys 17.3 pct stake from Warburg Pincus for 63p/shr
* McCormick says could lift 60p/shr proposal
* Premier says would weigh better bid
By Martinne Geller and Freya Berry
LONDON, March 24 Two major shareholders in
Premier Foods urged it on Thursday to hold talks with
U.S. suitor McCormick, after the British company formed
an alliance with Japanese instant noodle maker Nissin Foods
.
Premier Foods, home to familiar British brands including Mr
Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, has rebuffed two approaches from
spices maker McCormick, saying its latest proposal of 60 pence
per share worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), including
debt and pension liabilities, "significantly undervalued" it.
The British firm instead agreed a cooperation deal with
Nissin that on Thursday also saw the Japanese company become
Premier's largest shareholder. Nissin bought a 17.3 percent
stake from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for 63 pence per
share, or 90 million pounds ($127 million).
However, Paulson & Co and Standard Life Investments, two
other top shareholders, criticised Premier's board, questioning
its objectivity and commitment to maximising shareholder value.
Paulson, which owns more than 7 percent of Premier, said the
board appeared to be favouring Nissin to the detriment of other
shareholders who were not offered the same premium paid by the
Japanese firm, or other bidders that could be discouraged by
Nissin's stake.
"The company should fully engage with McCormick," Orkun
Kilic of Paulson Europe said in a statement, adding McCormick,
with its market value of $12 billion, was far better able to
safeguard future pension obligations than Premier, which it said
had a market capitalisation of $650 million.
David Cumming of Standard Life Investments, which also has a
roughly 7 percent stake in Premier, called McCormick's proposal
too low, but added the fund arm of insurer Standard Life
was open to a bid at a higher level.
Premier was not immediately available to comment on the
shareholder statements, though earlier on Thursday it said it
would consider improved proposals.
"Should McCormick, or any other bona fide potential offeror,
come forward with an improved proposal that better reflects the
board's assessment of the company's underlying value over the
longer term, the Board would give such offer careful
consideration," Premier said.
Following the two rejections, McCormick said on Thursday it
was willing to proceed with "limited confirmatory due diligence"
that only comprised a review of pensions documentation, current
trading and material contracts.
It said it would be willing to consider increasing its
proposal if justified following that review.
EARNINGS BOOST
The value of Premier Foods has been depressed by a high debt
load and pension obligations following an acquisition spree, but
it offers a range of mainstream grocery brands that are
slow-growing but profitable.
Premier shares, which soared 70 percent on Wednesday, closed
down 3 percent at 52 pence in London. Shares of McCormick were
up 0.5 percent at $96.35 in New York at 1921 GMT.
"In the past, they've (McCormick) been pretty disciplined
about what they're willing to pay and generally acquisitions
have been accretive very quickly to their earnings," said Mark
Hughes, director of investment research at Lafayette Investments
in Ashton, Maryland. McCormick is about 2 percent of its
portfolio.
Following an initial approach in February and a second one
in March, McCormick now has until April 20 to make a firm offer
for Premier under British takeover rules.
McCormick, known for its spices and Lawry's seasonings, said
that despite several efforts to "enter into a meaningful
dialogue" with Premier, the company had been "unwilling to
engage constructively," giving it only one face-to-face meeting
with Premier's chairman, on Feb. 12.
Under the terms of Premier's deal with Nissin, Nissin can
nominate a board director and pledged not to make an outright
bid for all of Premier for at least six months.
($1 = 0.7058 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London and Rodrigo
Campos in New York; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)