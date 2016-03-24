Second Premier Foods shareholder urges talks with McCormick

LONDON, March 24 Paulson & Co, a top ten
shareholder in Premier Foods, urged the company's board
to engage in takeover discussions with McCormick,
becoming the second sizeable shareholder to criticise the board
for its refusal to enter talks with its U.S. suitor.
Paulson, which owns more than 7 percent of Premier Foods,
said on Thursday that it told Premier on Wednesday that the
British food company should engage with McCormick.
McCormick has proposed taking over Premier, first at 52
pence per share, and then again at 60 pence per share.
Premier said on Thursday that Nissin Foods bought
17.3 percent of its shares for 63 pence per share, potentially
complicating McCormick's approach.
"The fact that the company's longstanding and largest
shareholder sold all their shares at 63p, shows that the 60p
offer from McCormick should be worthy of engagement," Paulson
said in a statement.
Nissin had identified U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus, Premier's biggest shareholder, as the seller.
Earlier on Thursday, Standard Life Investments also
criticised Premier's board.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane
Merriman)