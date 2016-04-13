Premier Foods No.2 shareholder disappointed in board

LONDON, April 13 Paulson & Co, the second-largest shareholder in Premier Foods, said it was "extremely disappointing" the board of the British food maker allowed its suitor McCormick to walk away.

"Extremely disappointing that the board could not recommend an offer at a 106 percent premium to the pre-announcement price," the U.S. hedge fund told Reuters through a spokesman.

McCormick, a U.S. maker of spices and seasonings, on Wednesday abandoned its takeover pursuit of Premier, after three proposals - at 52 pence, 60 pence and 65 pence per share - were rejected.

Premier's shares traded at 31.50 pence per share before the approach was revealed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)