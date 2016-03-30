版本:
Premier Foods says ready to enter into talks with McCormick

LONDON, March 30 Premier Foods said it will hold meetings with its suitor McCormick, after the U.S. spice maker raised its takeover proposal for the second time.

Premier Foods said on Wednesday the revised offer of 65 pence per share, still undervalued it, but it would discuss "value drivers, a review of material pensions documentation, current trading and material contracts, and so to establish whether McCormick will increase its offer price to a recommendable level". (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan Thomas)

