UPDATE 3-Premier Foods to focus on costs after tough year

* Sets new target for debt/EBITDA below 3.0 times
* Sees profits, sales rebounding in current year
* CEO says greater focus on profit needed in uncertain times
* Shares down 1.7 pct
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, May 16 Premier Foods reported
lower full-year sales and earnings on Tuesday due to a weaker
pound and the rising price of raw materials and said it will
focus more on cutting costs and generating cash.
The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said the
change in strategy was to ensure Premier can continue to work
toward its ultimate goal of reducing its debt in an uncertain
economic environment.
"You're always much more certain when it comes to things
like cash and costs, because they're within your control," Chief
Executive Gavin Darby told Reuters in an interview.
He said sales will get a boost this year from the new
distribution of Nissin products and expanded licence
from Mondelez International to sell Cadbury cakes,
while job cuts and restructuring should help profit. He declined
to give a specific forecast, except to predict sales and profits
will grow.
Premier remains under pressure to deliver growth after
rejecting a takeover proposal last year from U.S. rival
McCormick.
"It's all still tight, tight, tight, but the application of
managerial cool heads, in the wake of the nadirs of Q2 and Q3
might yet see Premier prevail," said Jefferies analyst Martin
Deboo.
Premier said group underlying sales fell 1.4 percent to
790.4 million pounds ($1.02 billion) in the year that just
ended, as a drive by retailers to reduce the number of multi-buy
promotions they run hurt demand for Premier's products.
Adjusted profit before tax fell 11.8 percent to 74.2 million
pounds, and adjusted earnings per share fell 12.2 percent to 7.2
pence.
The company warned in January that profit would be 10
percent lower than previously thought, due to the trouble it was
having negotiating price increases with British retailers.
The company, which also makes Ambrosia custards and
Batchelors noodles, has raised prices, on average, by a low to
mid-single digit rate across its ranges to offset rising costs
due to the fall in sterling after Britain voted to leave the
European Union and soaring prices for commodities such as wheat,
butter and sugar.
If exchange rates stay where they are, the worst price
increases should be over, Darby said.
Premier expects to save 20 million pounds over the next two
years. Half of that will be from combining the logistics
operations of its grocery and desserts businesses and half from
a restructuring that included cutting its executive team to
seven people from 10 and cutting 50 jobs at its head office.
Premier also announced a new target to get its net debt to
EBITDA ratio below three times in the next three to four years.
That would be down from 3.9 now and more than 7 when Darby took
over as CEO.
The company said the progress it plans to deliver this
fiscal year will be weighted more to the second half of the
year.
Its shares were down 1.2 percent at 42.56 pence by 1155 GMT.
($1 = 0.7743 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter and
Louise Heavens)