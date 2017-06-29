FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Premier Foods explores options as part of regular review
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月29日 / 下午5点32分 / 1 天前

Premier Foods explores options as part of regular review

3 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, the owner of British food brands including Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock cubes, is exploring options as part of a regular review into maximizing shareholder value.

The review comes amid a flurry of activity in the packaged food sector in which Nestle is being pushed to change by an activist shareholder, Unilever is selling its margarines business and Reckitt Benckiser is selling its mustard business.

"In line with good corporate governance, the group regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "These reviews are carried out in the ordinary course of business as part of the group's standard planning cycle and also on ad hoc bases, and may involve external advisors."

A spokesman for Premier Foods declined to elaborate, but the company's statement was in response to a Wall Street Journal report that said Premier had hired Credit Suisse to review options that could include the sale of one or more brands, a merger with another food group or an outright sale.

Credit Suisse has been an adviser to the company for several years. A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.

Premier said last month it was changing its strategy to give equal focus to revenue growth, cost efficiencies and cash generation. It said on Thursday its board had made no changes to the new strategy.

Separately, Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management, which has a representative on Premier's board, said it had raised its stake in the company to 8.84 percent. Its plan is to reach 10 percent by June 2018.

Last year, Premier rejected a twice-improved 65 pence-per-share takeover bid from U.S. rival McCormick Foods , garnering criticism from major shareholders and leading to a steep drop in its share price.

The shares closed on Wednesday at 40 pence apiece.

The U.S. suitor's offer valued Premier's equity at $774 million at the time, but given the drop in the British currency since then, the same offer would be worth $698 million now.

$1 = 0.7698 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below