UPDATE 1-Falklands oil explorers report first discovery of 2015 campaign

(Adds details on discovery, share movements)
April 2 Premier Oil Plc and Falkland Oil
and Gas Ltd said they made an oil and gas discovery at
a well in the Falkland Islands, the first in a nine-month
drilling campaign.
The companies said the discovery of 81 feet of net-oil
bearing reservoir and 55 feet of net gas-bearing reservoir at
the Zebedee well was better than expected.
Analysts for brokerage Stifel, however, said the uncertainty
around the development of the Sea Lion project meant the
discovery was unlikely to change the picture in the North
Falkland basin.
"A full appreciation of the significance of today's result
may have to wait until the conclusion of the drilling campaign
later this year."
In November, Premier Oil scaled back its Sea Lion oilfield
project after struggling to find a partner and weak oil prices
put pressure on the company to cut costs.
Shares of Premier Oil rose as much as 6.5 percent, while
those of AIM-listed Falkland Oil gained 26.8 percent before
reversing course to fall 17 percent to 29.48 pence in early
trade on Thursday.
Premier owns 36 percent of Zebedee, while Falkland Oil holds
40 percent and Rockhopper Exploration Plc the remaining
24 percent.
Rockhopper's shares rose 12.8 percent, before paring gains
to trade up 1.6 percent at 64.64 pence on the London Stock
Exchange.
Drilling for oil and gas in the resource-rich Falkland
Islands by London-listed companies remains controversial as a
decades-long row between Britain and Argentina over the
sovereignty of the islands has not been resolved.
Zebedee is the first of six wells that are part of a
drilling campaign started in March by Rockhopper and Falkland
Oil and involves Premier Oil and Noble Energy Inc.
The companies, which announced the discovery in separate
statements, said the well will be plugged and abandoned as a
successful exploration well and the rig will be moved to the
southern part of the North Falkland Basin.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)