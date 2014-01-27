Premier Foods, Gores Group to jointly operate Hovis

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
LONDON Jan 27 Britain's Premier Foods has signed an agreement with U.S. investment firm The Gores Group to jointly operate its struggling bread division, in a deal which values the unit at 87.5 million pounds ($144.40 million).
The Gores Group will pay 30 million pounds for a 51 percent stake in the bread business, which will operate under the Hovis name. The transaction will give Premier Foods a short-term cash inflow of 28 million pounds which it intends to invest in its grocery business, it said on Monday.
The two parties have also agreed to invest a combined 45 million pounds in Hovis which will enable a 200 million pound five-year investment programme for the bread business.
Premier Foods also said its trading profit for the year to the end of December was in line with expectations.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports