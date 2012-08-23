CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Premier Foods sells more brands; Hain eyes UK growth

(Corrects deal value currency in first bullet and spelling of 'of' in paragraph five)

By Monika Shinghal

Aug 23 Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it would sell its sweet spreads and jellies business to U.S.'s Hain Celestial Group Inc for 200 million pounds ($316 million) to lighten its debt burden and strengthen its focus on core brands.

The deal helps Hain Celestial, an organic products company known for its Earth's Best and Celestial Seasonings Brands, build on its existing operations in the United Kingdom.

Premier Foods, the owner of a string of British food brands such as Hovis bread, Batchelors quick meals, Mr. Kipling cakes and Loyd Grossman cooking sauces, has been selling businesses to focus on eight key brands to try to turn around its business.

Its net debt was 1.3 billion pounds at the end of June. With the three business sales it has undertaken so far this year, Premier Foods has raised 275 million pounds of the 330 million pounds in disposal proceeds it aims to achieve by June 2014.

"This was a deal they needed to do because this is probably their most valuable asset of those they can credibly dispose of," said Investec Bank analyst Martin Deboo.

The transaction, which includes the sale of brands such as Hartley's jams and spreads and Sun-Pat peanut butter, follows the sales of flour brand Elephant Atta and Sarson's vinegar earlier this year.

The deal, expected to close by October, would help Hain Celestial supply packaged groceries that do not require cold storage to major retailers in the U.K. such as Sainsbury's , Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

"While the brands purchased are more iconic, rather than natural and organic, the strategy of acquiring an established platform with scale to then drive further penetration of existing Hain brands makes, in our opinion, tremendous sense," Jefferies' analyst Scott Mushkin said in a note to clients.

The transaction is expected to add 25 cents to Hain's earnings per share during fiscal 2013, and will consist of 170 million pounds in cash and 30 million pounds in Hain Celestial shares.

Hain Celestial's net sales from its UK business grew nearly four-fold to $192.4 million for the year ended June 30.

Premier Foods shares rose about 2 percent to 67.34 pence at 0906 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

Hain Celestial's stock rose 10.5 percent to $62.90 in post-market trading after the deal was announced on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6328 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Shilpa Hinduja and Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Writing by Brenton Cordeiro,; Editing by Don Sebastian and Rodney Joyce)