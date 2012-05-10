UPDATE 1-Premium Brands profit rises on retail strength

May 10 Canadian specialty food maker Premium Brands Holdings Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as retail revenue rose on higher prices and a mild winter.

The company's earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.1 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, from C$922,000, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company rose 42 percent to C$218.7 million for the first quarter - the weakest in the year.

Retail segment revenue rose 71 percent to C$134.9 million on Easter sales and recent acquisitions.

Shares of Premium Brands closed at C$17.84 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.