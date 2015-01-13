Private equity firm GTCR sells UK's Premium Credit to Cinven

Jan 13 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is selling
British financial services company Premium Credit Ltd to buyout
group Cinven Partners LLP for 462 million pounds ($700
million).
Premium Credit, which Chicago-based GTCR bought in 2012 from
a unit of Bank of America Corp, provides services that
help people and businesses pay insurance premiums in
installments.
Premium Credit also finances annual payments such as school
fees and membership subscriptions and it made advances of 3.7
billion pounds in 2013, according to its website.
The Wall Street Journal reported in November, citing
sources, that Premium Credit had been put up for sale in a deal
that could be valued at more than $800 million.
J.P. Morgan was Premium Credit's financial advisor and
Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal counsel.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)