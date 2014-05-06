UPDATE 1-Presidio taps Barclays, Credit Suisse for sale -sources

(Adds Barclays' comment)
NEW YORK May 6 Information technology
consulting company Presidio Inc has tapped Barclays Plc
and Credit Suisse Group AG to explore an initial
public offering or a sale that could value the company at close
to $1.5 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.
Founded in 2003, the Greenbelt, Maryland-based company
deploys and manages technology for customers ranging from
retailers to hospitals, by partnering with companies such as
Cisco Systems, EMC, Microsoft and
VMware.
Presidio, which competes with Computer Sciences Corporation
and Insight Enterprises Inc, among others, is
expected to reach revenues of $2.3 billion and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $180
million this year, according to one of the people familiar with
the matter.
All the sources asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. The company, Credit Suisse and Barclays declined to
comment.
Presidio is owned by private equity firm American
Securities.
