PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 4

March 4 The Telegraph
SWITZERLAND BACKS CURBS ON EXECUTIVE PAY
Voters in Switzerland have backed some of the world's
toughest controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to
give shareholders a binding vote on remuneration.
ANGER BUILDS IN ITALY AS OLD GUARD PLOTS FRESH TECHNOCRAT
TAKE-OVER
Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano is exploring the
creation of a second technocrat government to break the
political log-jam and calm markets after key parties failed to
reach an accord, risking a serious popular backlash.
BANK OF ENGLAND TO CONSIDER MORE STIMULUS AMID WEAK ECONOMY
Bank of England policymakers will take a crucial vote on
whether to pump more money into Britain's stagnant economy this
week as it weighs a weak outlook for growth against high
inflation.
CVC PLOTS 500 MLN STG BID FOR MCCARTHY & STONE
A private equity firm which co-owns Saga is considering a
500 million pound tilt at McCarthy & Stone, a retirement homes
developer.
AVIVA INVESTORS AWAIT DIVIDEND NEWS AMID FEAR OF CUTS
Investors will this week discover whether Aviva's new
chief executive has decided to cut the insurer's dividend.
The Sunday Times
HSBC ROARS BACK WITH 15 BLN STG PROFIT
HSBC is poised to unveil one of the biggest profits
in the history of banking, with analysts forecasting a surplus
of about $23.4 billion (15.6 billion pounds).
The Independent
CITY POURS SCORN ON TALK OF 1.5 BLN STG BID FOR ARSENAL
The City of London reacted with intense scepticism last
night to reports that there is an imminent 1.5 billion pound bid
for Arsenal from a Middle East consortium.
FOOTSIE CHAIRMEN TURN BLIND EYE TO CRITICS, CONTINUE TAKING
BIG PAY RISES
The latest figures show that despite five years of financial
crisis, the chairmen of Britain's biggest companies still seem
content to take chunky pay rises.
NORTH-SOUTH SPLIT GROWS AS LONDON HOUSE PRICES CLIMB
Further evidence of the widening North-South divide in house
prices emerged as a national survey reveals that three-quarters
of the postcodes registering price rises are in London and the
South-East.