PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 5

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
March 5 The Telegraph
REGULATORS GIVE CAPITAL 'GREEN LIGHT' TO HSBC
HSBC has become the first British bank to be given the green light by the financial regulator on its capital position, ahead of a report expected to identify shortfalls at several lenders.
TALKS FOR EDF ENERGY TO BUILD NUCLEAR PLANTS 'COULD FAIL WITHIN WEEKS'
Talks between EDF Energy and the government over building Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation are at "crisis point" and could fail within weeks because of deadlock over subsidies for the project.
BANKS WITHDRAW 1.88 BLN STG FROM ECONOMY, OFFSETS RISE IN LENDING
Britain's banks and building societies drew 13.8 billion pounds from the state-backed Funding for Lending cheap credit scheme (FLS) in its first five months of operation, but cut loans to households and businesses by almost 2 billion pounds.
LANSDOWNE BOSS SIR PAUL RUDDOCK RETIRES FOR THE ARTS
Sir Paul Ruddock, one of the country's top financiers and a major Tory party donor, is retiring as chief executive of Lansdowne Partners, the hedge fund he co-founded in 1998, to devote his time to the arts and charity.
GROUPON'S EX-CHIEF ANDREW MASON PAID $378.36 IN SEVERANCE
Groupon's now ex-chief executive Andrew Mason will receive just $378.36 in his severance package, after he was fired from the company he founded last week.
SFO'S EX-CHIEF RICHARD ALDERMAN CRITICISED OVER 1 MLN STG OF PAYMENTS
The former head of the Serious Fraud Office has been heavily criticised for allegedly sanctioning almost 1 million pounds of severance payments to three departing colleagues without getting the necessary approvals.
The Guardian
200 HSBC STAFF PAID MORE THAN 1 MLN STG IN 2012
HSBC paid 204 of its staff more than 1 million pounds in 2012, a year when Britain's biggest bank made profits of $20.6 billion despite being fined 1.2 billion pounds by the U.S. authorities for helping Mexican drug barons launder money through the financial system.
EASYJET POISED TO FLY INTO FTSE 100
EasyJet Plc, the airline founded in 1995 by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou with two borrowed planes, should, by close of trading on Tuesday, secure its place among Britain's blue-chip companies as a member of the FTSE-100.
DEBENHAMS SHARES CRASH ON PROFITS WARNING
Debenhams Plc blamed the snow for a surprise profits warning that sent its shares tumbling more than 14 percent on Monday.
The Times
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO DOUBLE CAPACITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON ENGINE PLANT
Jaguar Land Rover is to take on another 700 workers in the West Midlands after a decision to double the capacity of a new engine plant in Wolverhampton.
The Independent
FORMER LLOYDS CHIEF ERIC DANIELS LANDS PRIVATE EQUITY JOB
Eric Daniels, the former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, showed yesterday that being discredited in the public eye is no barrier to lucrative new roles in finance.
WARREN BUFFETT ADVISES APPLE BOSS COOK OVER DAVID EINHORN
Warren Buffett has advised Apple boss Tim Cook to "ignore" David Einhorn, the hedge-fund manager who has been pressing for the technology firm to return some of its giant $137 billion cash pile to shareholders.
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.