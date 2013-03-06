PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 6

March 6 The Telegraph
HUNDREDS MORE JOBS LOST AS AXMINSTER COLLAPSES AND DREAMS
TAKEOVER NEARS
Hundreds more jobs are to be lost in the retail industry
after Axminster Carpets fell into administration and private
equity group Sun European Partners edged closer to a takeover of
bed group Dreams that is likely to result in the closure of
stores.
GEORGE OSBORNE ISOLATED AGAINST EUROPE'S BONUS CURB
George Osborne vowed to water-down European pay rules - even
as leaders declared a "crystal clear" deal to cap bonuses and
some called for the restrictions to be extended to bank salaries
too.
FSA WAS WARNED OF 'SIGNIFICANT' LIBOR PROBLEM IN 2008
Bank regulators realised as early as 2008 that manipulation
Libor could pose a "significant" problem for the banking
industry, it has emerged.
EASYJET FLIES INTO THE FTSE - DESPITE THE TURBULENCE
EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou began with
little more than two hired planes, his orange brand and the
mantra "Making flying as affordable as a pair of jeans - 29
pounds one way".
From those inaugural flights, easyJet has glided into the
FTSE-100 as the operator of 217 planes, flying 55 million
passengers last year on 600 routes across 30 countries.
G4S SELLING U.S. GOVERNMENT ARM AFTER REVENUES FALTER
G4S, the security company responsible for the
Olympics staffing fiasco, is selling its U.S. government
business after budget cuts and delays hit revenues at the
division.
The Guardian
FSA REPORT CLEARS STAFF OF NEGLIGENCE IN FAILING TO SPOT
LIBOR RIGGING
Staff at the chief City regulator should be cleared of
negligence despite failing to spot clues that banks were
manipulating interest rates to generate millions of pounds in
bonuses and profits, an internal report into the Libor rigging
scandal has ruled.
UK SERVICES SECTOR GROWTH REDUCES TRIPLE-DIP RECESSION FEARS
Britain's vast and crucial services sector picked up in
February, raising hopes the economy could narrowly avoid
dropping into a triple-dip recession.
IKEA TO OPEN BUDGET HOTEL CHAIN
The Ikea furniture chain is aiming to create a home from
home with a chain of budget hotels across austerity-gripped
Europe.
GLENCORE BOSS PAYS HIMSELF $172 MLN DIVIDEND DESPITE 75 PCT
PLUNGE IN PROFITS
Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg boasted that he was
one of the lowest paid chief executives in the FTSE 100 - as he
paid himself a dividend of $172 million (113 million pounds) for
the year.
The Times
PAYDAY LOAN COMPANIES FACE GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN
Ministers will announce a crackdown on Wednesday on the
mushrooming payday loan industry, placing curbs on TV adverts
and threatening other restrictions if abuses are not stamped
out.
STANCHART FINES WEIGH ON BONUS PAYOUTS
Standard Chartered has cut its bonus pool by 7
percent as a result of last year's fines for breaking sanctions
on Iran.
The Independent
TULLETT PREBON BOSS WARNS OF EU LAWMAKERS' THREAT TO LONDON
The head of one of Britain's largest broking firms has
warned that the European Union bonus caps which were being
finalised in Brussels will damage London's position as a
financial centre.
YAHOO WRONG TO RECALL STAFF TO OFFICE, SAYS REGUS CHIEF
Marissa Mayer, the chief executive of Yahoo, is
"absolutely wrong" to tell her home workers to return to the
office, according to Regus's chief executive Mark Dixon.