PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Jan 29

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -
The Independent
THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S MOST OPTIMISTIC MAN - INTERVIEW WITH
MPC MEMBER DAVID MILES - Supportive of quantitative easing,
Miles says he expects growth in the UK economy to pick up but to
remain "for the next year or so beneath what you might call the
average cruising speed of the British economy."
The Guardian
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND COULD HAND 4 MILLION POUNDS IN
BONUSES TO INVESTMENT CHIEF - The head of the RBS investment
bank, John Hourican, is due to receive 4 million pounds as part
of share bonuses deferred over a number of years since the
bank's 2008 bailout.
MPs TELL CHANCELLOR: STOP USING AUTUMN STATEMENT AS A BUDGET
- The chairman of Britain's treasury select committee, Andrew
Tyrie, said that the autumn statement ought not to be second
budget with two budgets a year carrying uncertainty and economic
cost.
The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT 'COULD SPEND MORE WITHOUT FINANCIAL RISK' SAYS
NOBEL PRIZE-WINNING ECONOMIST - Christopher Pissarides said the
government should consider capital investment projects and
factor in potential tax revenues and rental income.
RUSSIA SHUNS EURO BONDS ON NORTH-SOUTH RIFT, ROTATES INTO
STOCKS - Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev said the country had
had enough of euro risk and has no plans to buy euro bonds at
the moment. He said efforts to stabilise the euro structure had
dragged on too long.
The Times
CHINA OPENS THE DOOR TO NINTENDO'S SUPER MARIO KART AT LAST
- State newspapers reported on Monday that a government official
said a ban on video game consoles was being reviewed,
potentially opening a new and lucrative market to Sony,
Nintendo and Microsoft.