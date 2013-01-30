PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Jan 30

| LONDON
RBS COULD FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR RATE-FIXING - RBS
is facing criminal charges in the United States relating
to Libor rate fixing, according to people with knowledge of the
settlement talks.
The Times
US HOUSE PRICE SURGE AT FASTEST PACE SINCE 2006 - House
prices in big American cities are increasing at their fastest
rate since the sub-prime crisis, leading to hopes the trend will
boost recovery in the United States.
BANKS TAKE FIRST STEP INTO CHINA'S 'MINI HONG KONG' - China
is moving closer to currency reform that will create a special
zone on the mainland in which the country will experiment with a
free interest rate system.
The Telegraph
1.2 BILLION POUND COST OF UK VISA 'OWN GOAL' - Business
leaders warn that Britain is scoring an 'own goal' due to an
'uncompetitive and burdensome' visa system for Chinese visitors,
costing the economy 1.2 billion pounds a year.
The Guardian
EUROPE TAKES SHINE OFF FORD'S 'SPECTACULAR' US RESULTS - Car
giant Ford said it expected to lose 2 billion dollars in
Europe this year as set against a record pre-tax operating
profit of 1.87 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2012 in
North America.
CABLE ROCKET FOR FIRMS WITH ALL-MALE BOARDS - Business
Secretary Vince Cable has written to the seven companies in the
FTSE100 which have all-male boards, demanding they appoint women
directors.