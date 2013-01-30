PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Jan 30

LONDON Jan 30 The Independent

RBS COULD FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR RATE-FIXING - RBS is facing criminal charges in the United States relating to Libor rate fixing, according to people with knowledge of the settlement talks.

The Times

US HOUSE PRICE SURGE AT FASTEST PACE SINCE 2006 - House prices in big American cities are increasing at their fastest rate since the sub-prime crisis, leading to hopes the trend will boost recovery in the United States.

BANKS TAKE FIRST STEP INTO CHINA'S 'MINI HONG KONG' - China is moving closer to currency reform that will create a special zone on the mainland in which the country will experiment with a free interest rate system.

The Telegraph

1.2 BILLION POUND COST OF UK VISA 'OWN GOAL' - Business leaders warn that Britain is scoring an 'own goal' due to an 'uncompetitive and burdensome' visa system for Chinese visitors, costing the economy 1.2 billion pounds a year.

The Guardian

EUROPE TAKES SHINE OFF FORD'S 'SPECTACULAR' US RESULTS - Car giant Ford said it expected to lose 2 billion dollars in Europe this year as set against a record pre-tax operating profit of 1.87 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2012 in North America.

CABLE ROCKET FOR FIRMS WITH ALL-MALE BOARDS - Business Secretary Vince Cable has written to the seven companies in the FTSE100 which have all-male boards, demanding they appoint women directors.