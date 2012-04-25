PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 25

The Times

BP ENGINEER CHARGED WITH DESTROYING OIL SPILL EVIDENCE

The first BP employee to be arrested in connection with the Deepwater Horizon disaster was charged on Tuesday with allegedly trying to destroy evidence about the true scale of the oil spill.

BARCLAYS ACCUSED OVER LIBOR RATE FIX

Barclays has become the first bank to face claims in a British court that it manipulated the key inter-bank borrowing rate.

UK HITS BORROWING TARGET, DEBT HITS RECORD

The British government borrowed 2 billion pound more than expected last month but still managed to meet its full-year borrowing target. However, the UK faces slowing tax receipts and a record national debt of 1.02 trillion pound.

MURDOCH DISCUSSED BID WITH CAMERON

British prime minister David Cameron is facing calls for an inquiry into his own behaviour after James Murdoch said the two men discussed News Corporation's controversial bid to buy out BSkyB at a Christmas dinner.

UK MINISTER BEGS TO GIVE HIS SIDE OF STORY

British culture secretary Jeremy Hunt begged the Leveson inquiry on Tuesday to give him a chance to salvage his reputation after emails released by News Corp appeared to show that Hunt and his office passed confidential and market-sensitive information to the Murdoch empire to support its takeover of BSkyB.

HUNDREDS OF CITY MILLIONAIRES IN FILM TAX LOOPHOLE

Hundreds of highly paid City of London bankers and chief executives make up the vast majority of members of a tax avoidance scheme at the centre of a crackdown by the British Revenue.