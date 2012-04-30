PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 30

The Times

AIRLINES RAISE VALUE IN UK AIR TRAFFIC SYSTEM

A consortium of airlines has increased its valuation of a stake in Britain's air traffic control system by 10 percent, delivering a much-needed boost to the government's funds.

UK BRANDS LOSE RIGHT TO OWN NAMES IN CHINA

UK brands from John Lewis to Dixons have had the rights to their names in China snapped up without their consent by trademark "squatters", potentially putting at risk plans to expand into the world's most exciting consumer market.

GOLDMAN'S O'NEILL IN BANK GOVERNOR RACE

Jim O'Neill, a senior executive at Goldman Sachs, has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next governor of the Bank of England.

SPAIN'S WOES TO DEEPEN AS IT DOUBLE-DIPS

Spain is set to confirm officially that it fell back into recession in the first quarter of the year, marking the beginning of what is expected to be another rocky week for the ailing euro zone economy

HEATHROW ORDERED TO KEEP QUIET ABOUT DELAYS

The Home Office has tried to ban Heathrow airport from informing the public about the full extent of delays at the airport, suggest emails obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

P&O CRUISE SHIP STAFF PAID BASIC SALARY

Crew on British cruise holidays who are paid a basic salary of as little as 75 pence an hour face having extra tips from passengers withheld unless they hit performance targets.

EURO ZONE CRISIS HAS A LONG WAY TO GO, SAYS CAMERON

British Prime Minister David Cameron issued a stark warning on Sunday that the euro zone is facing a renewed threat of collapse as he blamed economic woes on the continent for Britain's double-dip recession.