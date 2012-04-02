PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 2

The Times

PWC'S AUDITING UNDER QUESTION

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is embroiled in a potentially explosive row with a client after questions were raised about its auditing, according to the Times.

The Telegraph

RBS TO PAY BIG DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES

Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to re-instate dividends on its preference shares in May, which could lead to a 400 million pound ($639.10 million) capital raising.

INDIAN TAX ATTACKED BY INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

The international business community has launched a blistering attack on the Indian government for a retrospective tax grab against multinational companies.

DEAL SIGNED TO SAVE GAME GROUP

Buy-out group OpCapita has paid 50 million pound for 333 Game stores and will appoint former Halfords' chief executive David Hamid as chairman.

The Guardian

EXECUTIVES INFLATING EACH OTHERS PAY

Executives pay has spiralled out of control because nearly half of remuneration committee members are either serving or former company bosses, according to a report by the High Pay Commission.

The Independent

ENERGY GIANT EDF PREPARES FOR NUCLEAR FUTURE

The French energy giant EDF is working up contingency plans should Centrica walk away from their joint venture to build a new wave of nuclear power stations.