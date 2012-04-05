PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 5

The Times
UK REGULATOR WARNS PRIVATE PATIENTS PAY TOO MUCH
The UK's Office of Fair Trading has referred the 5.5 billion
pound ($8.73 billion) private healthcare market to the
Competition Commission amid evidence that patients are paying
too much.
The Telegraph
EX-CEO OF UK RETAILER JJB CHARGED WITH FRAUD
Chris Ronnie, the former chief executive of JJB Sports
, has been charged with seven offences relating to a 1
million pound alleged fraud.
BANKERS' BTG STAKES VALUED AT 122 MILLION POUNDS
Two British investment bankers are set to have their stakes
in BTG Pactual, the Brazilian merchant bank they work,
for valued at nearly $400 million when it floats on the
country's stock market this month.
The Guardian
AMAZON PROBED OVER CORPORATION TAX PAYMENT
Amazon.co.uk, Britain's biggest online retailer,
generated sales of more than 3.3 billion pounds ($5.24 billion)
in the country last year but paid no corporation tax on any of
the profits from that income - and is under investigation by the
UK tax authorities.
CITY WHIZ-KID ARRESTED OVER TRADING OFFENCES
A 23-year-old self-proclaimed currency trading expert who
received a wave of publicity after reportedly spending 125,000
pounds on a single bottle of champagne has been arrested by
London financial regulators investigating suspected unauthorised
trading.
The Independent
CUTS HAMPER FIGHT AGAINST CRIME, SAYS SFO BOSS
The outgoing director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
expressed "serious concerns" on Wednesday that government
cutbacks to the department's budget will hamper its efforts to
tackle major white-collar crimes.