PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 10

The Times

FACEBOOK DEAL RAISES FRESH FEARS OVER TECH BUBBLE

Facebook and Microsoft burst into acquisition mode on Monday with $1 billion deal that fuelled concerns over a new technology bubble.

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA BOSSES TO PUSH DEAL TOGETHER

The bosses of Glencore and Xstrata will join forces this month to sell their proposed merger to shareholders, including a Qatari sovereign wealth fund that has emerged as Xstrata's third-largest investor.

The Telegraph

FITNESS FIRST OWNERS PUT JOBS ON THE LINE

The new owners of gym chain Fitness First are considering plans to place part of the UK estate into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), potentially putting many hundreds of jobs at risk.

OLYMPIC-HIT UK BUSINESSES MAKE COURT MOVE

Scores of small businesses are planning a class-action lawsuit against the organisers of the Olympics over planned road closures and security restrictions that they claim will put hundreds of jobs at risk.

UK'S OSBORNE SAYS HE'S TARGETING WEALTHY TAX DODGERS

British finance minister George Osborne was left "shocked" after an analysis of the tax returns of multi-millionaires, which he ordered, found that they were exploiting loopholes to pay little or nothing at all.

The Guardian

UK BANKS AND INSURERS BLACKLIST CLUSTER BOMB MAKERS

Four of Britain's biggest banks and insurance companies, Lloyds Banking Group, Aviva, the UK's largest insurer, the Co-op and RBS have blacklisted a dozen companies that manufacture cluster bombs and landmines, including two of the world's largest defence firms.

The Independent

IIF SAYS EURO ZONE MUST EXPAND BAIL OUT FUND

Euro zone leaders risk reigniting the sovereign debt crisis unless they agree more funds for the so-called "firewall" designed to calm bond markets, the world's top banking group, the IIF, warned on Monday.