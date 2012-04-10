PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 10

BRIEF-Ferrari to launch "extreme performance" model at Geneva car show
* will present the Ferrari 812 Superfast model at the Geneva auto show in March
The Times
FACEBOOK DEAL RAISES FRESH FEARS OVER TECH BUBBLE
Facebook and Microsoft burst into acquisition mode on Monday with $1 billion deal that fuelled concerns over a new technology bubble.
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA BOSSES TO PUSH DEAL TOGETHER
The bosses of Glencore and Xstrata will join forces this month to sell their proposed merger to shareholders, including a Qatari sovereign wealth fund that has emerged as Xstrata's third-largest investor.
The Telegraph
FITNESS FIRST OWNERS PUT JOBS ON THE LINE
The new owners of gym chain Fitness First are considering plans to place part of the UK estate into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), potentially putting many hundreds of jobs at risk.
OLYMPIC-HIT UK BUSINESSES MAKE COURT MOVE
Scores of small businesses are planning a class-action lawsuit against the organisers of the Olympics over planned road closures and security restrictions that they claim will put hundreds of jobs at risk.
UK'S OSBORNE SAYS HE'S TARGETING WEALTHY TAX DODGERS
British finance minister George Osborne was left "shocked" after an analysis of the tax returns of multi-millionaires, which he ordered, found that they were exploiting loopholes to pay little or nothing at all.
The Guardian
UK BANKS AND INSURERS BLACKLIST CLUSTER BOMB MAKERS
Four of Britain's biggest banks and insurance companies, Lloyds Banking Group, Aviva, the UK's largest insurer, the Co-op and RBS have blacklisted a dozen companies that manufacture cluster bombs and landmines, including two of the world's largest defence firms.
The Independent
IIF SAYS EURO ZONE MUST EXPAND BAIL OUT FUND
Euro zone leaders risk reigniting the sovereign debt crisis unless they agree more funds for the so-called "firewall" designed to calm bond markets, the world's top banking group, the IIF, warned on Monday.
