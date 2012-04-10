PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 11

The Times

BEST BUY CHIEF PAYS FOR FAILING TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

The chief executive of Best Buy has paid the price for a failed move into Britain and the company's inability to work out a viable strategy to challenge online electronics retailers such as Amazon.

The Telegraph

UK BACK ON TRACK, OECD CLAIMS

Britain is on the brink of a lasting recovery, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as momentum builds in the global economy.

REVOLT OVER EXECUTIVE PAY AT BARCLAYS

Barclays is facing a growing shareholder revolt over the 17.7 million pounds pay deal awarded to its chief executive, Bob Diamond, after the UK's largest investor group issued an "amber top" alert on the package.

The Guardian

WAVE OF PANIC SELLING ROCKS EURO MARKETS

Europe's sovereign debt crisis exploded back into life on Tuesday, with markets across the continent rocked by a wave of panic selling amid renewed fears about the impact of savage austerity measures in Spain and Italy.

The Independent

WORK STARTS ON FIRST BA SUPERJUMBO

Work to build the first of British Airways' new fleet of superjumbos started on Tuesday in a boost to the airline's plans to fly more long-haul passengers.