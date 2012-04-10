PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 11

BRIEF-Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of clinical trial for eye drug
* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of U.S. IDE clinical trial for iStent supra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEST BUY CHIEF PAYS FOR FAILING TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX
The chief executive of Best Buy has paid the price for a failed move into Britain and the company's inability to work out a viable strategy to challenge online electronics retailers such as Amazon.
UK BACK ON TRACK, OECD CLAIMS
Britain is on the brink of a lasting recovery, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as momentum builds in the global economy.
REVOLT OVER EXECUTIVE PAY AT BARCLAYS
Barclays is facing a growing shareholder revolt over the 17.7 million pounds pay deal awarded to its chief executive, Bob Diamond, after the UK's largest investor group issued an "amber top" alert on the package.
WAVE OF PANIC SELLING ROCKS EURO MARKETS
Europe's sovereign debt crisis exploded back into life on Tuesday, with markets across the continent rocked by a wave of panic selling amid renewed fears about the impact of savage austerity measures in Spain and Italy.
WORK STARTS ON FIRST BA SUPERJUMBO
Work to build the first of British Airways' new fleet of superjumbos started on Tuesday in a boost to the airline's plans to fly more long-haul passengers.
