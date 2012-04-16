PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 16

LONDON, April 15 The Times
WOMEN VACANT ON WELL-KNOWN UK COMPANY BOARDS
More than 100 of Britain's leading public companies, many of
them well-known names, have no women on their boards, an
investigation by the Times has found.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS ADMITS SECOND ERROR ON SWAP SALES
Barclays has admitted a second serious error
connected to the sale of interest rate swaps as the bank fights
claims that it mis-sold hedging products to small and
medium-sized business customers.
GLENCORE ACCUSED OF 'CHILD LABOUR'
Commodities giant Glencore has been accused of
breaching international law by allowing children as young as 10
to work at one of its mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
KKR EYES BHP AND RIO DIAMOND DEAL
The diamond industry could acquire another sparkler if
private equity house KKR pulls off a plan to merge the
gem operations of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
The Guardian
WEB FREEDOM UNDER THREAT, GOOGLE FOUNDER
The principles of openness and universal access that
underpinned the creation of the internet three decades ago are
under greater threat than ever, according to Google
co-founder Sergey Brin.
The Independent
TESCO TEARS UP PLANS FOR NEW SUPERSTORES
Tesco has put all new plans for superstores on hold
for the next three years as the retail empire takes drastic
action to turn around its fortunes.