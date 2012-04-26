PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 26

The Times
GOLDMAN CHIEF LAUNCHES THE FIGHTBACK
Lloyd Blankfein on Wednesday ended a two year media silence
to launch a fightback against criticism of Goldman Sachs
and its corporate culture.
UK FORD WORKERS THREATENING STRIKE
The rising tide of industrial unrest has spread to Ford
, where trade unions are threatening to take workers out on
the first British strike at the motor giant since the 1970s.
The Telegraph
EC SET TO RELAX FISCAL TARGETS AS REVOLT SPREADS
The European Commission is preparing a major shift in
economic strategy, fearing that excessive fiscal tightening will
inflict unnecessary damage on a string of euro zone countries.
HARLEY DAVIDSON RIDING TO RECOVERY
Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson said the U.S. is
back on the road to recovery after it registered a 20 percent
rise in sales. The iconic manufacturer saw sales hit $1.3
billion over the last quarter.
BARCLAYS CHIEF'S PAY IS 'OUT OF ORDER'
The multimillion-pound remuneration package of Barclays
chief executive Bob Diamond is "out of order",
according to the head of the Institute of Directors (IoD), one
of Britain's largest business groups.
The Guardian
UK DIPS BACK INTO ANOTHER RECESSION
The British government's badly received budget took a fresh
turn for the worse on Wednesday when the latest set of growth
figures showed Britain plunging into its first double-dip
recession since 1975.
The Independent
VIRGIN SAYS USAIN BOLT IS BOOSTING SALES
Virgin Media on Wednesday claimed its decision to
up its advertising spend by 50 percent to 53 million pound
($85.40 million) in the past quarter had paid off, as subscriber
numbers jumped for its premium pay-TV and super-fast broadband.