PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 27

The Times

MURDOCH URGED TO REVEAL DETAILS OF INQUIRY

News International, the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, is under pressure to allow the law firm that worked on the original phone-hacking investigation to make its evidence available to the Leveson inquiry.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS' CHAIRMAN TO APOLOGISE OVER HANDLING OF TOP PAY

The chairman of Barclays will on Friday take the unprecedented step of apologising to shareholders over the bank's mishandling of the pay of its top executives.

ASTRA CHIEFS IN SURPRISE EXIT AS SALES SUFFER

AstraZeneca shareholders saw more than 2.2 billion pound ($3.56 billion) wiped off the pharmaceutical group's value as a boardroom shake-up following a period of investor unrest led to the abrupt departure of chief executive David Brennan.

SALES OF MILLION-POUND UK HOMES DIP

The sale of British homes worth more than 1 million pounds has dropped for the first time in two years. A higher cost of living and low wage growth have limited Britons' ability to make that extra.

The Guardian

UK TANKER DRIVERS URGED TO REJECT OFFER

Tanker drivers have been urged to reject an offer in an industrial dispute with fuel distributors after the Unite trade union said new proposals were unsatisfactory.

The Independent

GOLDMAN SACHS PAY 4.1 MILLION POUNDS ON HUGE PROFIT

The London arm of Goldman Sachs paid only 4.1 million pound ($6.64 million) in corporation tax to the British treasury last year despite making pre-tax profits of 1.92 billion pounds, annual accounts have revealed.