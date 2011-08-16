Press digest - British business - Aug 16

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
The Times
HEDGE FUND CHIEFS FACE BAN AND 2.1 MILLION POUND FINE
Two former executives at a collapsed London hedge fund face 2.1 million pound ($3.4 million) fines and lifetime bans after they were found to have deliberately deceived investors and engaged in market abuse.
The Telegraph
DYSON SAYS LACK OF UK ENGINEERS COULD FORCE MOVE ABROAD
Sir James Dyson, the inventor and businessman behind the eponymous vacuum cleaner, has warned that he may be forced to take his research and development operations abroad if Britain does not produce more engineers.
The Guardian
PWC FACES FINE OVER JP MORGAN MISTAKES
Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers on Monday admitted to years of mistakes relating to the failure of investment bank JP Morgan to ensure that billions of pounds of its clients' assests had been properly ring-fenced.
The Independent
UK BANKS FUND DEADLY CLUSTER-BOMB INDUSTRY
British high-street banks, including The Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds TSB , Barclays and HSBC , are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in companies that manufacture cluster bombs -- despite a growing global ban outlawing the production and trade of the weapons.
ROCKHOPPER: FALKLANDS OIL FIND BIGGER THAN EXPECTED
Rockhopper Exploration has increased its estimate for how much oil it could find and extract off the Falkland Islands.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.