Press digest - British business - Aug 18

The Times
TOUGH TIMES SET TO KEEP RATES LOW ALL YEAR
The Bank of England has hinted that it could restart its
money-printing programme as it grapples with the various
economic threats posed by turmoil in the eurozone.
TREASURY WILL FIGHT EUROPEAN TAX ON CITY DEALS
The Treasury vowed to defend the City from a European tax on
financial transactions after Franco-German proposals for a
potentially punitive levy sent shares in banks and stockbroking
firms tumbling on Wednesday.
ENERGY WATCHDOG WANTS BREAKDOWN OF BILLS AFTER PRICE HIKE
Ofgem, the British electricity and gas regulator, has
demanded an explanation from energy suppliers of how they apply
price rises to customers' accounts after allegations of
overcharging.
The Telegraph
BANK WARNS OF ONE IN 10 CHANCE OF A DOUBLE DIP
The Bank of England is more pessimistic about the prospects
for the economy than it was at the start of the recession,
according to the bank's forecast published on Wednesday.
PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RUPERT MURDOCH
Pressure is mounting on News Corporation to oust
Rupert Murdoch as chairman and strengthen the media company's
board, following the publication of a damning letter by Clive
Goodman, the News of the World's former Royal correspondent.
The Guardian
WIND TURBINE MAKER TO BUILD FACTORY IN KENT
Vestas , the world's largest wind turbine
manufacturer, has confirmed it could build a factory in Britain
within a year as soon as it secured sufficient orders for its
new offshore wind turbine.
The Independent
ENRC SHARES A 'NO-GO' OVER GOVERNANCE
City analysts warned that the Eurasian Natural Resources
Corporation (ENRC) had become a "no-go" for investors
worried about corporate governance issues on Wednesday as the
Kazakh miner sought to reassure the market by saying that its
widely watched boardroom review was "well under way".
