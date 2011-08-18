Press digest - British business - Aug 18

The Times

TOUGH TIMES SET TO KEEP RATES LOW ALL YEAR

The Bank of England has hinted that it could restart its money-printing programme as it grapples with the various economic threats posed by turmoil in the eurozone.

TREASURY WILL FIGHT EUROPEAN TAX ON CITY DEALS

The Treasury vowed to defend the City from a European tax on financial transactions after Franco-German proposals for a potentially punitive levy sent shares in banks and stockbroking firms tumbling on Wednesday.

ENERGY WATCHDOG WANTS BREAKDOWN OF BILLS AFTER PRICE HIKE

Ofgem, the British electricity and gas regulator, has demanded an explanation from energy suppliers of how they apply price rises to customers' accounts after allegations of overcharging.

The Telegraph

BANK WARNS OF ONE IN 10 CHANCE OF A DOUBLE DIP

The Bank of England is more pessimistic about the prospects for the economy than it was at the start of the recession, according to the bank's forecast published on Wednesday.

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RUPERT MURDOCH

Pressure is mounting on News Corporation to oust Rupert Murdoch as chairman and strengthen the media company's board, following the publication of a damning letter by Clive Goodman, the News of the World's former Royal correspondent.

The Guardian

WIND TURBINE MAKER TO BUILD FACTORY IN KENT

Vestas , the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, has confirmed it could build a factory in Britain within a year as soon as it secured sufficient orders for its new offshore wind turbine.

The Independent

ENRC SHARES A 'NO-GO' OVER GOVERNANCE

City analysts warned that the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) had become a "no-go" for investors worried about corporate governance issues on Wednesday as the Kazakh miner sought to reassure the market by saying that its widely watched boardroom review was "well under way". (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)