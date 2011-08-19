Press digest - British business - Aug 19

The Times

HIDING NEW PROJECTS HAS TO END, WARN MPS

A blistering report by MPs on Friday criticises the British government for its addiction to private finance initiative contracts, warning that they are an inefficient and costly way to build new roads, schools and hospitals.

The Telegraph

BANK SHARES DIVE AMID FEARS OF FUNDS CRISIS

British bank shares fell to their lowest levels in more than two years on Thursday amid fears of a new funding crisis, raising the prospect that authorities may ban short selling.

BANKS 'SHOULD TAKE MORE RISK' TO AID RECOVERY, SAYS BOE EXEC

Banks should be allowed to take more risk to underpin the recovery in spite of the lasting damage caused by the financial crisis, according to Andrew Haldane, executive director of financial stability at the Bank of England.

The Guardian

FOX'S 'FRIEND' SET UP CRUCIAL LEGAL MEETING

Liam Fox relied on a close personal friend rather than his team of official advisers to broker a crucial meeting at the heart of an explosive battle involving the British defence secretary, it emerged on Thursday.

SHELL URGED TO MAKE PIPELINE INSPECTION REPORT PUBLIC

Shell (RDSa.L) is being urged to make its recent pipeline inspection report public, a week after one of its offshore platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil into the North Sea.

The Independent

RECESSION FEARS CAUSE HAVOC ON WORLD MARKETS

World markets collapsed on Wednesday night, with investors bolting for cover on fears that the U.S. and the eurozone were "dangerously close to recession." (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)