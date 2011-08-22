Press digest - British business - Aug 22

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
The Times
PENSION FUNDS 'DOWN 250 BILLION POUNDS AND TAKING BIG RISKS'
Britain's final salary pension funds have lost about 250 billion pounds ($415 billion) of value as the eurozone debt crisis has mounted, according to the head of Pension Corporation, Edmund Truell.
TCHENGUIZ PUTS FAITH IN RENEWABLES
The business tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz has launched a $60 million 'clean technology' fund to invest in renewable energy businesses at the request of the governments of South Korea and Israel.
The Telegraph
FOSTER'S MAY DOLE OUT CASH INVESTORS
Foster's is preparing to announce cash payouts to shareholders at its results on Monday in an attempt to stave off SABMiller's hostile takeover bid.
NON-EXECUTIVE SIR PAUL JUDGE SEEKS ENRC CHAIR
Sir Paul Judge has made a bid to become chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) ahead of the publication of the company's internal review of corporate governance.
The Guardian
CASH CRUNCH FOR FAMILIES HITS HIGH STREET
Household finances in Britain are deteriorating at a faster rate than at the height of the recession in 2009, while hopes that exports would take up the slack and get the economy back on track are thwarted.
The Independent
FAMILY FINANCES 'WORSE THAN IN RECESSION'
Household finances are under greater strain now than at the height of the recession in 2009, new figures issued by Markit's Household Finance Index on Monday reveal, raising further concerns over the recovery of the British economy.
NEW DATA SET TO UNDERLINE GLOOMY ECONOMIC PICTURE
Anxious investors hoping for a respite from the relentlessly gloomy economic news in Britain are likely to be disappointed this week, with little prospect of new data from the Office for National Statistics, due on Friday, revealing any sort of upturn in fortunes. ($1 = 0.603 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement