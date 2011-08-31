PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 31

The Times
BANKS COUNT COST IN UNPAID DEBTS
Britain's banks and building societies have had to write off
more company debt than at any time since records began as
businesses struggle to stay alive, figures published by the Bank
of England on Tuesday have revealed.
The Telegraph
INVESTMENT GROUP EYES OMEGA
An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance magnate
Jack Byrne has emerged as the front runner to buy Omega
Insurance Holdings , the Lloyd's of London
underwriter.
U.S.-RUSSIA DEAL LEAVES BP IN THE COLD
BP'S last remaining hopes of resurrecting a joint
venture with Rosneft to expand in the Arctic have been
dashed after the Russian oil explorer signed a $3.2 billion
(1.97 billion pounds) deal with U.S. major ExxonMobil .
UK DEBT A 'BURDEN'
Britain's debt burden has surged past the point at which it
harms growth in every area of the nation's borrowing, the Bank
for International Settlements (BIS) have warned.
The Guardian
LEGO BUILDING ON RECORD SALES
Lego said the runaway success of a range of 2 pound lucky
dip figurines aimed at those with pocket money to burn had
provided the building blocks for a record year for the Danish
toymaker.
The Independent
MORTGAGE APPROVALS INCREASE TO 14-MONTH HIGH
The squeeze on British mortgage borrowers is easing,
according to lending figures released on Tuesday by the Bank of
England. Approvals for home purchases in July numbered 49,239 up
from 48,500 in June.
PPI MIS-SELLERS PAY OUT 215 MILLION POUNDS
Firms that mis-sold hundreds of thousands of payment
protection insurance (PPI) policies in Britain paid a total of
215 million pounds in compensation to consumers in the first
half of 2011, according to the Financial Services Authority
(FSA).
