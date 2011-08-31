PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 31

The Times

BANKS COUNT COST IN UNPAID DEBTS

Britain's banks and building societies have had to write off more company debt than at any time since records began as businesses struggle to stay alive, figures published by the Bank of England on Tuesday have revealed.

The Telegraph

INVESTMENT GROUP EYES OMEGA

An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne has emerged as the front runner to buy Omega Insurance Holdings , the Lloyd's of London underwriter.

U.S.-RUSSIA DEAL LEAVES BP IN THE COLD

BP'S last remaining hopes of resurrecting a joint venture with Rosneft to expand in the Arctic have been dashed after the Russian oil explorer signed a $3.2 billion (1.97 billion pounds) deal with U.S. major ExxonMobil .

UK DEBT A 'BURDEN'

Britain's debt burden has surged past the point at which it harms growth in every area of the nation's borrowing, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have warned.

The Guardian

LEGO BUILDING ON RECORD SALES

Lego said the runaway success of a range of 2 pound lucky dip figurines aimed at those with pocket money to burn had provided the building blocks for a record year for the Danish toymaker.

The Independent

MORTGAGE APPROVALS INCREASE TO 14-MONTH HIGH

The squeeze on British mortgage borrowers is easing, according to lending figures released on Tuesday by the Bank of England. Approvals for home purchases in July numbered 49,239 up from 48,500 in June.

PPI MIS-SELLERS PAY OUT 215 MILLION POUNDS

Firms that mis-sold hundreds of thousands of payment protection insurance (PPI) policies in Britain paid a total of 215 million pounds in compensation to consumers in the first half of 2011, according to the Financial Services Authority (FSA). (Writing by Stephen Mangan)