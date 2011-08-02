PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 2

The Times

WORLD'S FACTORIES STUTTER AS IMF WARNS OF A BUMPY ROAD AHEAD

The manufacturing rebound has stalled in Britain and other Western nations, raising fears the global economy is taking a sharp turn for the worse. Shares took a hit in leading markets as a series of industry surveys revealed factory activity is slowing far more sharply than expected.

LAIRD SLUMPS AFTER COOPER ABANDONS TAKEOVER

Shares in Laird fell almost 15 percent on Monday after Cooper Industries < CBE.N> pulled out of takeover talks.

The Telegraph

ASIAN TYCOON TO BUY NORTHUMBRIAN

The largest takeover this year of a British publicly-listed company is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after the board of Northumbrian Water recommended a 4.7 billion pound ($7.6 billion) offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI) .

COMET BIDDERS FACE PICKING UP PENSION DEFICIT

Comet, the UK's third biggest electrical goods retailer, has told potential buyers they will have to take on a 49 million pound pension deficit to buy the company.

The Guardian

DOWNGRADED CYPRUS MUST ACT TO AVOID BAILOUT - CENTRAL BANK

Cypus, downgraded by ratings agencies last week, faced calls on Monday from its largest banks for "immediate and effective action" to avoid being forced to seek a European Union bailout.

The Independent

HSBC WARNS BANKING REFORMS COULD PROMPT MORE UK JOB CUTS

HSBC has announced plans to cut 30,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its global workforce, over the next three years and warned that redundancies could be even higher if the UK adopted a hardline approach to banking reform. ($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)