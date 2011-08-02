PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 2

The Times
WORLD'S FACTORIES STUTTER AS IMF WARNS OF A BUMPY ROAD AHEAD
The manufacturing rebound has stalled in Britain and other
Western nations, raising fears the global economy is taking a
sharp turn for the worse. Shares took a hit in leading markets
as a series of industry surveys revealed factory activity is
slowing far more sharply than expected.
LAIRD SLUMPS AFTER COOPER ABANDONS TAKEOVER
Shares in Laird fell almost 15 percent on Monday
after Cooper Industries < CBE.N> pulled out of takeover talks.
The Telegraph
ASIAN TYCOON TO BUY NORTHUMBRIAN
The largest takeover this year of a British publicly-listed
company is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after the board of
Northumbrian Water recommended a 4.7 billion pound
($7.6 billion) offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI)
.
COMET BIDDERS FACE PICKING UP PENSION DEFICIT
Comet, the UK's third biggest electrical goods retailer, has
told potential buyers they will have to take on a 49 million
pound pension deficit to buy the company.
The Guardian
DOWNGRADED CYPRUS MUST ACT TO AVOID BAILOUT - CENTRAL BANK
Cypus, downgraded by ratings agencies last week, faced calls
on Monday from its largest banks for "immediate and effective
action" to avoid being forced to seek a European Union bailout.
The Independent
HSBC WARNS BANKING REFORMS COULD PROMPT MORE UK JOB CUTS
HSBC has announced plans to cut 30,000 jobs, or 10
percent of its global workforce, over the next three years and
warned that redundancies could be even higher if the UK adopted
a hardline approach to banking reform.
($1 = 0.615 British Pounds)
