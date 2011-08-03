PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 3

RPT-FEATURE-In French bellwether city, scandal deepens election uncertainty
The Times
WORLD'S RICHEST MAN PUTS TELECOMS COMPANY BACK TOGETHER
Carlos Slim is set to reassemble his telecoms empire after his mobile phone company offered $6.5 billion to buy-out the Mexican fixed-line operator Telmax .
The Guardian
3,000 JOBS AT RISK AS BARCLAY'S PROFIT'S FALL
Barclay's prepared the ground for 3,000 job cuts during 2011 on Tuesday as chief executive Bob Diamond issued a warning about the damage reform to the system of bank regulation could cause to the economy.
LOSS-MAKING TWITTER VALUED AT $8 BILLION AFTER INVESTMENT
Twitter is now worth $8 billion (4.9 billion pound). The firm's new price tag comes after a $400 million investment in the loss-making venture from serial social media investor DST Global.
The Telegraph
UNIVERSITY PENSION FUND HANDS CEO 50,000 GBP, MEMBERS REVOLT
USS, the pension fund embroiled in a bitter row with university lecturers in Britain over pension terms, has created further controversy by awarding its chief executive a 50,000 pound ($81,500) bonus for work during a "demanding year".
JOB CUTS A NO-GO AREA AT BNP PARIBAS
The chief executive of BNP Paribas said the French bank, one of the City's biggest employers, would not be cutting jobs despite a fall in profits.
The Independent
ECONOMISTS TELL CHANCELLOR TO CHANGE COURSE
Britain's leading economic think tank, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, warned on Wednesday that the Chancellor is cutting too fast - and that he will still miss his primary aim of balancing the budget by 2015. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
