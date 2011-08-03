PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 3

The Times

WORLD'S RICHEST MAN PUTS TELECOMS COMPANY BACK TOGETHER

Carlos Slim is set to reassemble his telecoms empire after his mobile phone company offered $6.5 billion to buy-out the Mexican fixed-line operator Telmax .

The Guardian

3,000 JOBS AT RISK AS BARCLAY'S PROFIT'S FALL

Barclay's prepared the ground for 3,000 job cuts during 2011 on Tuesday as chief executive Bob Diamond issued a warning about the damage reform to the system of bank regulation could cause to the economy.

LOSS-MAKING TWITTER VALUED AT $8 BILLION AFTER INVESTMENT

Twitter is now worth $8 billion (4.9 billion pound). The firm's new price tag comes after a $400 million investment in the loss-making venture from serial social media investor DST Global.

The Telegraph

UNIVERSITY PENSION FUND HANDS CEO 50,000 GBP, MEMBERS REVOLT

USS, the pension fund embroiled in a bitter row with university lecturers in Britain over pension terms, has created further controversy by awarding its chief executive a 50,000 pound ($81,500) bonus for work during a "demanding year".

JOB CUTS A NO-GO AREA AT BNP PARIBAS

The chief executive of BNP Paribas said the French bank, one of the City's biggest employers, would not be cutting jobs despite a fall in profits.

The Independent

ECONOMISTS TELL CHANCELLOR TO CHANGE COURSE

Britain's leading economic think tank, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, warned on Wednesday that the Chancellor is cutting too fast - and that he will still miss his primary aim of balancing the budget by 2015. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)