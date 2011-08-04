PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 4

The Times

STANDARD PLEDGES TO HAVE MORE JOBS, NOT LESS

Standard Chartered will hire 2,000 staff in the second half of the year, bucking the trend of heavy job cuts elsewhere in the industry.

The Telegraph

ANIMATION HOUSE CHAPMAN FOR SALE AS CANADIAN TALKS FAIL

Animation house Chapman Entertainment, which produces popular children television shows, has launched a fresh attempt to sell itself after talks with DHX Media , a Canadian producer, collapsed at the last minute.

The Guardian

SHELL ADMITS LIABILITY FOR MASSIVE SPILL

Shell (RDSa.L) has accepted full liability for two massive oils spills that devastated the environment and local livelihoods in a region of the Niger delta, opening the door for a series of similar damage claims against the company in British courts.

The Independent

OSBOURNE'S WATCHDOG SOUNDS ALARM ON ECONOMY

The Head of the Government's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, has all but admitted that the official growth target for this year, announced in George Osborne's March Budget, will be missed, and that current growth could be "relatively weak."

SMARTPHONES GAIN MORE SHARE IN MOBILE MARKET

More than a quarter of adults and nearly half of teenagers in Britain now own a smartphone and many of their users claim to be "highly addicted," according to new research from Ofcom, the communications regulator. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)