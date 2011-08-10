Press Digest - British Business - Aug 10

Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
The Times
PARTNERS PAY PRICE AS DELOITTE GAMBLES ON GOOD TIMES AHEAD
Partners in Britain's most profitable accountancy firm, Deloitte , have suffered a 115,000 pound fall in their average earnings this year as the professional services industry continues to feel the squeeze.
The Daily Telegraph
APPLE FINALLY STEALS EXXON'S CROWN
Technology giant Apple is likely to be crowned the world's most valuable company on Wednesday after briefly stealing the title from Exxon-Mobil on Tuesday as stock prices on Wall Street rebounded.
BRAZIL FLIGHTS 'ARE A PRIORITY FOR IAG'
Brazil has become a top priority for International Airlines Group (IAG) , according to its chief executive Willie Walsh, who has his eyes on a bid for Portugal's national carrier, TAP, and is keen to woo Latin America's new giant airline LAN-TAM .
MURDOCH TO FACE GRILLING AT NEWS CORP RESULTS
Rupert Murdoch faces a grilling by analysts and journalists on Wednesday when he fields questions as News Corp reports its fourth-quarter results. It will be the first time he has consented to face the press since the News of the World hacking scandal erupted.
The Guardian
SUPERMARKETS BEGIN CUTTING PETROL PRICES
Drivers began to benefit from cheaper fuel on Tuesday after falling oil prices started feeding through to lower pump prices. Household energy bills could also come down.
The Independent
OSBORNE TO BRIEF MPS AS ECONOMIC MISERY PILES UP
British finance minister George Osborne will use Wednesday's recall of Parliament over the riots to brief MPs on Britain's increasingly fragile economic recovery amid further data that suggest growth is faltering. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
