Press digest - British business - Aug 11

The Times

KING SAYS EUROPE'S LEADERS MUST GET A GRIP ON THE CRISIS

The Governor of the Bank of England criticised eurozone leaders on Wednesday for their "inability" to deal with the mounting eurozone crisis, claiming that the turmoil was the single biggest threat to British growth.

E.ON TO WIELD AXE AS GERMAN U-TURN ON NUCLEAR POWER HITS PROFITS

Up to 1,500 jobs are under threat at E.ON in Britain because the utility's struggling German parent company has ordered a cull of one in eight of its staff, after the decision to cut Germany's nuclear programme took its toll on E.ON's profits.

The Daily Telegraph

HSBC SELLS CREDIT CARD UNIT

HSBC has agreed to sell its US credit card and retail services business to Capital One Financial Corp for $32.7 billion (20.1 billion pound) as part of the UK-listed bank's restructuring plans.

INDIGNANT TESCO HIT WITH 10 MILLION POUND CHEESE FINE

Tesco is threatening to take the Office of Fair Trading to court after the watchdog handed the UK's biggest retailer a 10 million pound fine for colluding with suppliers and supermarkets to fix cheese prices.

The Guardian

STANDARD LIFE TOPS FTSE RISERS AS PROFITS SOAR

Standard Life reported an unexpectedly big 44 percent jump in first-half profits as it revealed that its much-criticised investment programme was paying off.

The Independent

WORLD'S DEMAND FOR OIL TO FALL AS RECOVERY FALTERS, SAYS IEA

Fears over the global economic recovery prompted the International Energy Agency (IEA) to give warning of a sharp slowdown in the growth of oil demand on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)