Press digest - British business - Aug 11

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
The Times
KING SAYS EUROPE'S LEADERS MUST GET A GRIP ON THE CRISIS
The Governor of the Bank of England criticised eurozone leaders on Wednesday for their "inability" to deal with the mounting eurozone crisis, claiming that the turmoil was the single biggest threat to British growth.
E.ON TO WIELD AXE AS GERMAN U-TURN ON NUCLEAR POWER HITS PROFITS
Up to 1,500 jobs are under threat at E.ON in Britain because the utility's struggling German parent company has ordered a cull of one in eight of its staff, after the decision to cut Germany's nuclear programme took its toll on E.ON's profits.
The Daily Telegraph
HSBC SELLS CREDIT CARD UNIT
HSBC has agreed to sell its US credit card and retail services business to Capital One Financial Corp for $32.7 billion (20.1 billion pound) as part of the UK-listed bank's restructuring plans.
INDIGNANT TESCO HIT WITH 10 MILLION POUND CHEESE FINE
Tesco is threatening to take the Office of Fair Trading to court after the watchdog handed the UK's biggest retailer a 10 million pound fine for colluding with suppliers and supermarkets to fix cheese prices.
The Guardian
STANDARD LIFE TOPS FTSE RISERS AS PROFITS SOAR
Standard Life reported an unexpectedly big 44 percent jump in first-half profits as it revealed that its much-criticised investment programme was paying off.
The Independent
WORLD'S DEMAND FOR OIL TO FALL AS RECOVERY FALTERS, SAYS IEA
Fears over the global economic recovery prompted the International Energy Agency (IEA) to give warning of a sharp slowdown in the growth of oil demand on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: