PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 8

BRIEF-Cubic Corp announces semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents/share
* Board of directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents per share, payable on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Times
EUROPE'S BANKS PULL UP THE BARRIERS
Europe's single market for financial services is fragmenting as regulators put pressure on banks to retreat behind their national borders amid mounting fears of a euro break-up, officials and analysts have warned.
The Telegraph
GREEK EXIT FROM EURO IS 'MANAGEABLE' SAYS JUNCKER
Jean-Claude Juncker, leader of the euro zone finance ministers' group, says the world could cope with Greece leaving the euro zone - but that it still holds dangers.
CO-OP CHIEF QUITS BEFORE LLOYDS DEAL COMPLETES
Peter Marks stepped down as chief executive of the Co-operative Group in a shock move that raised fresh concerns over the company's deal to buy 632 bank branches from Lloyds Banking Group.
UK ECONOMY SHRANK 0.2 PC IN THREE MONTHS
The British economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the three months to the end of the July, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.
The Guardian
CONSORTIUM PLAN BID FOR BIFFA
Waste management group Biffa is target of a 520 million pounds ($813.82 million) offer from consortium including Chinook Urban Mining and JP Morgan.
The Independent
CITY CALLS FOR HEADS AT STAN CHART
Pressure was growing on Tuesday for the two top executives at Standard Chartered, Peter Sands and Richard Meddings, to resign.
* Board of directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents per share, payable on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned with the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system after the U.S. company announced changes to the installation process.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)