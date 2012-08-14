PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 14

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
The Times
BIG RACE FOR PARALYMPIC TICKETS
The Paralympic Games are set to become an historic sell-out as fans gripped by Olympic mania scramble for the last tickets.
PWC BEGINS FIGHT TO SAVE ITS REPUTATION
The City of London's accountancy watchdog opened a formal investigation into PwC and its auditing of RSM Tenon on Monday.
The Telegraph
FIRSTGROUP COULD RENAME WEST COAST SERVICE
First Group is considering ditching its company name from the West Coast rail franchise and rebranding the operation Horizon Trains, should it win the controversial bid for the London to Scotland service.
STANDARD BOSS IN US MISSION TO SAVE BANK'S REPUTATION
Peter Sands, the chief executive of Standard Chartered , has flown to New York in a last-ditch bid to secure a settlement and avoid a public showdown with U.S. regulators over Iranian money laundering charges.
The Guardian
ARMY WARNS OLYMPIC GAMES RECOVERY WILL TAKE TWO YEARS
The armed forces will take two years to recover from their involvement in the Olympic Games because so many personnel have been deployed at short notice and taken away from normal duties, the military's chief planner for the Games has said.
The Independent
G4S PROVES WE CAN'T RELY ON PRIVATE SECTOR, SAYS MINISTER
G4S's failure to provide enough Olympic security guards has taught ministers that private firms are unsuited to providing many public services, the Defence Secretary has admitted.
IRAN TENSIONS PUSH UP OIL PRICE
The global oil price spiked upwards on Monday as fears grew of a looming conflict between Israel and Iran and constraints on supply started to bite.
TUI TRAVEL PARENT MULLS PUSH IN CENTRAL EUROPE
The German parent of TUI Travel is considering acquiring the central European operations of the London-listed company, as part of its plans to become a pure tour operator.
