PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 15

The Times

STAN CHART BITES THE BULLET

Standard Chartered was forced to pay a $340 million fine on Tuesday to settle damaging allegations from a New York regulator that it had indulged in a "wilful and egregious" breach of American sanctions against Iran.

The Telegraph

CLEGG TO HAVE SAY OVER NEW BOE HEAD

The chances of a banker becoming the next Governor of the Bank of England have fallen sharply after it emerged that Nick Clegg will have a say in the appointment.

STAN CHART TO PAY $340 MILLION OVER IRAN

Standard Chartered on Tuesday agreed to pay a $340 million fine in a humbling settlement with United States regulators over Iranian money laundering charges.

COMPUTER CAUSED KNIGHT MELTDOWN

A dormant computer system sprang to life and embarked on a share trading blitz that took just 45 minutes to rack up a $440 million bill for Knight Capital, bringing the company to its knees.

The Guardian

ECUADOR WILL GRANT ASYLUM TO ASSANGE, SAY OFFICIALS

Ecuador's president, Rafael Correa, has agreed to give Julian Assange asylum, officials within Ecuador's government said on Tuesday.

The Independent

OLYMPICS DIDN'T HELP UK TOURISM, SAY TRAVEL ORGANISATIONS

Small businesses have responded furiously to claims by the British Culture Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, that the Olympics were "a very good period" for tourism.