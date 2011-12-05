PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 5

Dec 5 THE TIMES BARCLAY BROTHERS PLAN HOTEL COUP THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE The Barclay brothers are poised to make a cash injection of about 130 million pounds ($203.14 million) into the Maybourne Hotel Group as part of their campaign to win outright control of the Claridge's and Connaught operator.

THE GUARDIAN EU TREATY CHANGE THREATENS COALITION UNITY OVER EUROPE FOR DAVID CAMERON David Cameron saw coalition unity over Europe start to fracture on Sunday as one of the cabinet's leading Tory Eurosceptics said that a signficant EU treaty change should trigger a referendum.

NICK CLEGG VOWS TO GET TOUGH ON EXCESSIVE EXECUTIVE PAY Nick Clegg has committed the government to a crackdown on excessive executive pay, saying that austerity in the public sector had to be balanced by curbs on "irresponsible and unjustifiable" pay rises in the private sector.

THE TELEGRAPH PLEA BARGAINING FOR FINANCIAL CRIME SET TO COME INTO LAW EARLY NEXT YEAR Research by The Daily Telegraph has shown leading City law firms and government ministers are looking at new rules on deferred prosecution agreements to be introduced in the next session of parliament starting in May.

DAVID LLOYD GYM CHAIN MAY BE SOLD AS LLOYDS CUTS DEBT EXPOSURE Lloyds is understood to be intent on restructuring the finances of the David Lloyd gym business, which has ballooned into the bank's second largest corporate debt exposure. THE INDEPENDENT BANKS FALL SHORT ON PLEDGE TO LEND TO SMALLER FIRMS Britain's banks are behind on their pledge to lend to smaller firms and face continued criticism for their lack of support for businesses that are vital for economic recovery. BYE, BYE ENGLAND? SNP PLANS CLOSER SCANDINAVIAN TIES AFTER INDEPENDENCE An independent Scotland would shift much of its attention away from the UK to become a member of the Scandinavian circle of countries, with its own army, navy and air force modelled on its Nordic neighbours, according to detailed plans being drawn up by the Scottish National Party.