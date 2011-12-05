PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 5

Dec 5 THE TIMES
BARCLAY BROTHERS PLAN HOTEL COUP THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE
The Barclay brothers are poised to make a cash injection of
about 130 million pounds ($203.14 million) into the Maybourne
Hotel Group as part of their campaign to win outright control of
the Claridge's and Connaught operator.
THE GUARDIAN
EU TREATY CHANGE THREATENS COALITION UNITY OVER EUROPE FOR DAVID
CAMERON
David Cameron saw coalition unity over Europe start to fracture
on Sunday as one of the cabinet's leading Tory Eurosceptics said
that a signficant EU treaty change should trigger a referendum.
NICK CLEGG VOWS TO GET TOUGH ON EXCESSIVE EXECUTIVE PAY
Nick Clegg has committed the government to a crackdown on
excessive executive pay, saying that austerity in the public
sector had to be balanced by curbs on "irresponsible and
unjustifiable" pay rises in the private sector.
THE TELEGRAPH
PLEA BARGAINING FOR FINANCIAL CRIME SET TO COME INTO LAW EARLY
NEXT YEAR
Research by The Daily Telegraph has shown leading City law firms
and government ministers are looking at new rules on deferred
prosecution agreements to be introduced in the next session of
parliament starting in May.
DAVID LLOYD GYM CHAIN MAY BE SOLD AS LLOYDS CUTS DEBT EXPOSURE
Lloyds is understood to be intent on restructuring the
finances of the David Lloyd gym business, which has ballooned
into the bank's second largest corporate debt exposure.
THE INDEPENDENT
BANKS FALL SHORT ON PLEDGE TO LEND TO SMALLER FIRMS
Britain's banks are behind on their pledge to lend to smaller
firms and face continued criticism for their lack of support for
businesses that are vital for economic recovery.
BYE, BYE ENGLAND? SNP PLANS CLOSER SCANDINAVIAN TIES AFTER
INDEPENDENCE
An independent Scotland would shift much of its attention away
from the UK to become a member of the Scandinavian circle of
countries, with its own army, navy and air force modelled on its
Nordic neighbours, according to detailed plans being drawn up by
the Scottish National Party.