PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 6

RYANAIR GOLDEN ERA GRINDS TO A HALT

The number of people flying with Ryanair fell last month fell by 8 percent to 4.68 million after the low-cost airline grounded 80 aircraft in response to high fuel costs and the struggling economy.

EASYJET FOUNDER OUT TO CONQUER AFRICA

Easyjet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou announced on Monday that he plans to take a stake of up to 15 percent in the AIM-listed company Rubicon Diversified Investments, through which he plans to launch his new airline, fastjet.com, as a new pan-African airline.

RATING CUTS MAY HIT EURO RESCUE

Standard & Poors (S&P) threatened on Monday to downgrade the credit rating of eurozone nations, including Germany, in a move that may imperil the foundations of a landmark rescue deal agreed on Monday.

HSBC HIT WITH FINE FOR MIS-SELLING INVESTMENTS

HSBC has been ordered to pay 40 million pounds in fines and compensation after one of its subsidiaries was found to have mis-sold hundreds of millions of pounds of investment products to its elderly customers.

FTSE 100 'COULD FALL TO 4,700'

Mounting hopes that European leaders are nearing a resolution to the eurozone debt crisis has sparked a spike in shattered markets, but Goldman Sachs strategists warned that a tough few months could lie ahead for the FTSE 100.

SARKOZY AND MERKEL CLUTCH AT LAST-DITCH DEAL ON EURO

Germany and France on Monday struck a grand bargain that they hope will save the euro, burying their differences to unveil a new regime designed to drive down eurozone debt and restore market confidence in the battered single currency.

CHRISTMAS FAILS TO TEMPT CONSUMERS INTO SPENDING

British retail sales tumbled in November to a six-month low as cash-strapped consumers slashed their spending across the sector, including on the internet, despite Christmas approaching fast.