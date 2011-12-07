PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CAMERON TO DEMAND EU SAFEGUARDS
British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned that he will block plans for a new EU treaty unless European leaders safeguard British interests.
NIGHTCLUB FIRM LUMINAR IN TAKEOVER TALKS
A consortium led by three leisure industry veterans is poised to rescue Britain's biggest nightclub operator Luminar in a deal that would save up to 3,000 jobs, the Times reported on Wednesday.
The Telegraph
US BANKS FACE PAY DISCLOSURE IN THE UK
Wall Street banks could be forced to disclose compensation details for their highest paid London-based staff, according to new British finance ministry proposals.
APPLE UNDER INVESTIGATION BY EC FOR E-BOOK 'PRICE FIXING'
Apple and five major book publishers are under investigation by the European Commission (EC) amid allegations they have been colluding to fix the price of e-books
BP CHIEF SAYS OIL PRICES THREATEN ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Oil prices are so high as to risk stunting global economic growth, BP chief executive Bob Dudley said at the World Petroleum Congress in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.
The Guardian
FTSE MAKES ROOM FOR MORE RUSSIAN MINERS
Polymetal and Evraz, two Russian companies dominated by multibillionaire eastern European businessman, are expected to be promoted to FTSE 100 this month.
The Independent
OSBORNE BACKS BOE CALL FOR CUT TO BANK BONUSES
British finance minister George Osborne on Tuesday backed a call by the Bank of England Financial Policy Committee (FPC) for banks to cut bonuses to boost their capital buffers against financial shocks.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.