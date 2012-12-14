PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 14

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
The Times
WH IRELAND CHIEF PAUL COMPTON QUITS
WH Ireland chief executive Paul Compton resigned from the firm on Thursday with immediate effect, without explanation.
The Telegraph
BANKS HAVE BECOME TOO BIG TO PROSECUTE, SAYS REGULATOR
The largest banks have become too big to prosecute because of the impact criminal charges would have on confidence in them, Britain's most senior bank regulator has admitted.
LIBOR CLAIMS COULD MEAN $1 BILLION PENALTY
Swiss bank UBS is expected to be hit as early as next week with a $1 billion fine to settle British and U.S. investigations.
SAINSBURY'S TO LOCK IN PROFIT FOR CHRISTMAS
Sainsbury's is to keep the tills open at some of its stores for an hour after the official Christmas closing time on Sunday, December 23.
OSBORNE BACKS INFLATION TARGET REVIEW
George Osborne has refused to rule out switching the Bank of England's inflation target to a focus on economic growth as he called for a broad debate on the future of Britain's monetary policy framework.
The Guardian
HOAX CALL VICTIM LEFT SUICIDE NOTE CRITICISING HOSPITAL
One of three apparent suicide notes left by the nurse at the centre of the royal hoax phone call criticised staff at the King Edward VII hospital where she worked.
The Independent
BG'S NEW BOSS 'BREACHED SAFETY RULES AT SHELL'
Oil & gas giant BG Group has asked a former Shell executive who was once accused of dangerous health and safety breaches in the North Sea to be its new boss.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.