PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 19

The Times

4,000 TROOPS HOME FROM AFGHANISTAN NEXT YEAR

British prime minister David Cameron will announce on Wednesday that about 4,000 British troops will return from Afghanistan next year

NISSAN TO DRIVE SUNDERLAND UPMARKET WITH NEW MODEL

Nissan has given the British automotive industry a big boost by announcing it is to start building premium-priced cars under its upmarket Infiniti brand in Sunderland.

The Telegraph

MITCHELL RELEASES PLEB ROW CCTV IN ATTEMPT TO CLEAR NAME

Andrew Mitchell, the disgraced former Cabinet minister, on Tuesday night took the unprecedented step of releasing Downing Street CCTV footage in an attempt to "clear his name".

YOU MUST STAY IN THE EU, U.S. WARNS BRITAIN

The U.S. has voiced its concern about what it sees as Britain's slide toward an exit from the European Union.

COAL ON COURSE TO REPLACE OIL AS WORLD'S TOP FUEL SOURCE

Coal will overtake oil as the world's biggest energy source within a decade unless policies are changed, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

GOOGLE 'NOT BOGEYMAN' OF INTERNET, INSISTS EXEC

Google is not "the bogeyman" of the internet, a senior executive from the web giant claimed on Tuesday, as the embattled technology company fought to restore its reputation.

The Guardian

UK GOVERNMENT AND POLICE CLASH ON 'PLEBGATE'

Downing Street turned its fire on London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday when it called for an investigation into the "exceptionally serious" allegation that a serving police officer fabricated evidence against the government's former chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

The Independent

UK FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN TO BE CUT BY HALF IN 2013

The size of the British force in Afghanistan is to be halved next year, from 9,500 to around 5,000, as the Government accelerates its exit from the costly 11-year war.