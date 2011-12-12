PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 12

The Times

VIRGIN AIRLINES MAKES OFFER FOR BMI

The battle for control of BMI has intensified with Virgin Atlantic starting due diligence to buy the ailing airline.

HP SEEKS ALLY IN GOOGLE FOR FIGHT IN TABLET MARKET

Hewlett-Packard has held talks with Google about using its software for mobile devices, as the world's largest PC maker plot a comeback in the battle over tablet computers.

The Telegraph

GERMANY'S DFS EYES DEAL FOR BRITAIN'S SKIES

Germany's state-owned air traffic service Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has admitted it is interested in acquiring a stake in Britain's air-traffic control service in a deal that could revolutionise control of the skies in Europe.

WHISTLEBLOWER IN NEW GOLDMAN TAX BILL CLAIMS

The Goldman Sachs tax bill controversially waived by Britain tax collecting ministry chief Dave Hartnett was twice as big as he has claimed, a whistleblower has revealed. Hartnett had said the bill was "smaller than 10 million pounds". However, it has been claimed it was "20 million pounds in rough figures".

UK RECESSION WILL BE WORSE THAN EXPECTED

Britain will suffer a much worse recession than previously imagined but it will not be as bad as in Europe, according to a forecast today from leading economists.

The Guardian

LIB DEMS VOW TO REBUILD TIES WITH EUROPE

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg promised on Sunday to rebuild the government's shattered relationship with the rest of Europe and risked opening a coalition rift by going public with his "bitter disappointment" at Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to block a new EU agreement.

The Independent

FSA TO ADMIT SHORTCOMINGS IN RBS OVERSIGHT

Britain's Financial Services Authority will on Monday hold its hands up and admit serious shortcomings in the way it handled Royal Bank of Scotland and the banking system in the run-up to the multi-billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout of the lender.