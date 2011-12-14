PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 14

The Times

UK'S CAMERON FACES NEW EURO VOTE IN WEEKS

British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing a new year ambush over Europe as conservative MPs plan to force a further parliament vote on Britain's membership of the European Union.

REGULATOR CALLED TO GIVE ACCOUNT ON RBS

The two heads of Britain's financial regulator, the FSA, are to appear before MPs at the Treasury Select Committee to answer questions on the FSA's role in the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Daily Telegraph

EU'S BARNIER SAYS UK SAFEGUARDS ARE NOT NECESSARY

British Prime Minister David Cameron's demands for the UK's financial district are "neither necessary nor desirable" and would introduce nationalistic protectionism into the single market, EU Commissioner for Internal Markets Michel Barnier has claimed.

FSA VERDICT COULD PUT FORMER RBS CHIEF IN DOCK

Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred Goodwin could finally face criminal charges after the regulator's report into the collapse of RBS has suggested that the bank's directors broke Britain's accountancy laws.

The Guardian

IMF SLASHES GROWTH FORECAST FOR GREECE

The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecasts for Greece and warned that ever-deepening recession was making it harder for the debt-ridden country to meet the tough deficit reduction targets under its austerity programme.

The Independent

FRACKING COMPANY EYES ENGLISH DRILLING

Cuadrilla Resources, the fracking company which counts former BP chief executive Lord Browne as a director, has been granted a licence to drill for shale gas on a new site in West Sussex, in England.