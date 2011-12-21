PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 21

The Independent

BEN BROADBENT: GREEN JUMPER MAKES WAY FOR GREEN SHOOTS

The Business Interview: The MPC's newest member Ben Broadbent talks about 'pain with a purpose' and his return to the bank.

HOUSE CRISIS TO WORSEN AS FEWER HOMES GET GO-AHEAD

Britain faces a worsening housing crisis as a dysfunctional planning system delivers new homes at just half the pace needed to match demand, an industry body will warn today.

The Guardian

EU SET TO CHARGE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FOR CARBON EMISSIONS Europe's most senior court is expected to rule on Wednesday that airlines based outside the continent should have to pay for their carbon emissions on flights to or from EU member states, in a crucial test of climate change regulation.

CABLE ATTACKS 'WHINGEING' CITY

Vince Cable today serves notice on the "whingeing" City that the coalition government will ignore the special pleading of bankers to make the economy less dependent on a sector that has caused "immense damage" to Britain.

The Daily Telegraph

EUROLAND EUPHORIA ON MARIO DRAGHI BANK RESCUE

Southern Europe's battered debt markets are basking in a glorious pre-Christmas rally as hedge funds and investors celebrate a blast of cheap liquidity from the European Central Bank.

CHRISTMAS IN PRISON FOR ADOBOLI ON 1.4BN POUND FRAUD CHARGES

The former UBS trader accused of making unauthorised trades that lost the Swiss bank $2.2 billion will spend Christmas in prison after his case was adjourned until next month to allow his new legal team time to examine the evidence against him.

The Times

CHAIRMAN AT EYE OF THE STORM OVER FAILED BID TO QUIT THE PRU

Harvey McGrath is to step down as chairman of Prudential after coming under sustained pressure from shareholders in the wake of the spectacular collapse of the insurer's bid to buy AIA in Asia.

EURO CRISIS THREAT TO UK TRIPLE-A CREDIT STATUS

George Osborne suffered a big setback last night when he was warned that Britain faced "formidable and rising challenges" and could lose its prized AAA credit rating.

The Daily Mail

THOUSANDS OF SAVERS COULD BE SHACKLED BY INFLATION GAMBLE

Tens of thousands of savers are being locked into long-term, inflation-beating bonds, just as the cost of living looks set to plunge.