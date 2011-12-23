PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 23

The Independent

BA TIGHTENS HEATHROW GRIP WITH 172 MILLION POUND BMI BUY

The owner of British Airways IAG saw off rival Virgin Atlantic to secure a 172.5 million pounds ($270.57 million) acquisition of BMI that gives it control of more than half of Heathrow's coveted landing slots.

GROWTH TURNS OUT BETTER THAN ESTIMATED

The economy grew slightly more strongly in the third quarter of 2011 than previously believed, but was flat in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

The Daily Telegraph

REVAMP AFTER BARCLAYS LOSES MILLIONS ON COPPER AND ALUMINIUM

Barclays has lost tens of millions of dollars on bets on copper and aluminium prices that went the wrong way, triggering a restructuring of its lucrative base metals business.

MERVYN KING: DEBT CRISIS IS CAUSING A DANGEROUS DEPENDENCE

Mervyn King has used his position as vice-chairman of Europe's "early warning watchdog" to warn that the developing debt crisis is causing a dangerous "dependence on central banks".

The Times

NORTH SEA PRODUCTION SINKS UNDER WEIGHT OF COALITION TAX

The government's windfall tax on the North Sea energy industry has helped to pull third-quarter gas production down to a record 19 percent, leaving Britain increasingly exposed to expensive imports.

BARCLAYS' $3 MILLION FINE FOR SALE OF SECURITIES

Barclays has been censured and fined $3 million for misrepresenting key information used by clients in deciding whether to buy securities marketed by the bank.

The Guardian

BLACKS LEISURE ON BRINK OF ADMINISTRATION

Thousands of workers at retail chain Blacks Leisure are facing a nervous Christmas as the outdoor clothing and equipment firm teeters on the brink of administration.

GEORGE OSBORNE'S FAMILY BUSINESS REVEALS BIG LOSS

Osborne & Little the upmarket fabrics firm chaired by the chancellor's father has announced a pre-tax loss of 739,000 pounds.

The Daily Mail

BUSINESS BACKS PM OVER EURO VETO ROW

A poll of members of the Institute of Directors found that 77 percent support the defiant stand he took at a Brussels summit earlier this month.

END OF INTERNET SHOPPING RIP-OFF

Excessive credit card charges for online shopping will be banned under laws to be unveiled today.