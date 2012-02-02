PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 2

The Times

FITNESS FIRST GYM CHAIN AXES ENTIRE BOARD

Almost the entire board of Fitness First has been axed by its owner, BC Partners, in an attempt to stem potential losses of hundreds of millions of pounds on its investment in the world's biggest fitness club operator.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANS TO CUT ABOUT 10,000 JOBS

As many as 10,000 workers could be laid off by American Airlines if negotiations with the unions are resolved successfully.

PORTUGAL STAGES SUCCESSFUL TREASURY BILL AUCTION

Portugal sold all 1.5 billion euros ($1.98 billion) on offer in a treasury bill auction, passing the test of its ability to raise short-term funds after a surge in its long-term bond rates

The Telegraph

EX-LLOYDS CHAIRMAN MAY FACE KNIGHTHOOD BACKLASH

The head of Britain's civil service has been asked to strip former Lloyds chairman Sir Victor Blank of his knighthood, as concerns grow about a rising "anti-business hysteria".

UK FACES TWO-YEAR RECESSION IF EURO FAILS

A euro zone meltdown would plunge Britain back into a two-year recession and send unemployment soaring above 10 percent, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

The Guardian

IMF OFFICIAL ADMITS GREEK AUSTERITY IS NOT WORKING

Poul Thomsen, a senior International Monetary Fund official who oversees the organisation's mission in Greece has admitted that its emphasis on fiscal consolidation has failed to work, and said economic recovery will only come if the crisis-hit country changes tack and focuses on structural reforms.

The Independent

LLOYDS SHAKES UP MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who recently returned to work after taking two months off due to fatigue, has launched a major boardroom shake-up to take some of the pressure off his shoulders.