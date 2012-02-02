PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 2

The Times
FITNESS FIRST GYM CHAIN AXES ENTIRE BOARD
Almost the entire board of Fitness First has been axed by
its owner, BC Partners, in an attempt to stem
potential losses of hundreds of millions of pounds on its
investment in the world's biggest fitness club operator.
AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANS TO CUT ABOUT 10,000 JOBS
As many as 10,000 workers could be laid off by American
Airlines if negotiations with the unions are resolved
successfully.
PORTUGAL STAGES SUCCESSFUL TREASURY BILL AUCTION
Portugal sold all 1.5 billion euros ($1.98 billion) on offer
in a treasury bill auction, passing the test of its ability to
raise short-term funds after a surge in its long-term bond rates
The Telegraph
EX-LLOYDS CHAIRMAN MAY FACE KNIGHTHOOD BACKLASH
The head of Britain's civil service has been asked to strip
former Lloyds chairman Sir Victor Blank of his knighthood, as
concerns grow about a rising "anti-business hysteria".
UK FACES TWO-YEAR RECESSION IF EURO FAILS
A euro zone meltdown would plunge Britain back into a
two-year recession and send unemployment soaring above 10
percent, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.
The Guardian
IMF OFFICIAL ADMITS GREEK AUSTERITY IS NOT WORKING
Poul Thomsen, a senior International Monetary Fund official
who oversees the organisation's mission in Greece has admitted
that its emphasis on fiscal consolidation has failed to work,
and said economic recovery will only come if the crisis-hit
country changes tack and focuses on structural reforms.
The Independent
LLOYDS SHAKES UP MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who
recently returned to work after taking two months off due to
fatigue, has launched a major boardroom shake-up to take some of
the pressure off his shoulders.